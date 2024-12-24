Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 290,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,835,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £281,743.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

