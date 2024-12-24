Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 38.9% – Time to Sell?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 38.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,143,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,321,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

