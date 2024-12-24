Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Up 15.6% – What’s Next?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12). Approximately 7,914,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,446,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.23 ($0.10).

Petrofac Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.75.

Insider Transactions at Petrofac

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($4,880.96). Insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

