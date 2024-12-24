Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 308.89 ($3.87), with a volume of 725277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.85).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 39,200 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($123,836.03). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.
About Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trustpilot Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.