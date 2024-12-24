Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 308.89 ($3.87), with a volume of 725277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10,276.77 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 39,200 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($123,836.03). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

