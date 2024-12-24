Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2434151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

