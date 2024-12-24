Parker Harris Sells 942 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total value of $1,251,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,213,044.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,350.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $342.90 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 28.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $15,894,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.