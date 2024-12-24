Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 1,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $16,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,760.65. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMT opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

