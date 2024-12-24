Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 1,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $16,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,760.65. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CMT opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.