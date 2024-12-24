Insider Buying: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at $584,052. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00.

Shares of LOVE opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.97.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 943,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,643 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 128,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Lovesac by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 814,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 99,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

