IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) CEO Mai-Britt Zocca Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) CEO Mai-Britt Zocca acquired 12,500 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411.71. This trade represents a 33.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.27.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOBT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IO Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of IO Biotech worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

