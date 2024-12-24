Insider Selling: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Sells 2,514 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$11,815.80 ($7,384.88).

Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.05), for a total value of A$731,700.00 ($457,312.50).

Harvey Norman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Harvey Norman Dividend Announcement

Harvey Norman Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

