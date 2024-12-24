Insider Selling: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Sells 2,514 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$11,815.80 ($7,384.88).
Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.05), for a total value of A$731,700.00 ($457,312.50).
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Harvey Norman Dividend Announcement
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.