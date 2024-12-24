AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 838724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

The firm has a market cap of $883.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

