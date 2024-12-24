SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 309626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

SJW Group Stock Down 2.3 %

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in SJW Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in SJW Group by 576.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SJW Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

