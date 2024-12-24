Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.00 and last traded at $199.49, with a volume of 13864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.89.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

