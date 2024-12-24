Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.00 and last traded at $199.49, with a volume of 13864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.89.
Alexander’s Trading Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
