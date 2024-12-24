Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.36 and last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 665015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

