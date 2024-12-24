Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1568126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Carrefour Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

