Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $512.12 and last traded at $517.44, with a volume of 124631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,893.62. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $3,003,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Chemed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 332,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

