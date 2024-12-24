VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 55914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,358 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,336,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

