Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.35 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 115444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tennant by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

