Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 3171072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.