Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 1033263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.55%.

Rayonier declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 165.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 539.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

