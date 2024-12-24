Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 403823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.
Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
