Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 403823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

