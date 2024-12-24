HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 2368576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $628,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.