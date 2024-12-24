Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3890608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SID

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,824,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $3,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 51.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 656,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,841,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 271,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,846,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,340 shares during the period.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.