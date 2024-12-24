N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 640618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of N-able to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of N-able by 38.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

