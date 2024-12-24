Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 69587984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ambev by 154.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,805,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,094,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ambev by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 198,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,842 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,190 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile



Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

