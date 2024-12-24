Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.90 and last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 8443367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.