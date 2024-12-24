Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading 37.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 6,349,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,481,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

