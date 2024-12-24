Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1697989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.76%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -183.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.