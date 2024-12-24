Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1697989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.76%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -183.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
