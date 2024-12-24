Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 855.53 ($10.72) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.76), with a volume of 3038386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.01).
Zegona Communications Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 67.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zegona Communications news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 12,750 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £42,075 ($52,745.39). 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.