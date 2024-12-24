Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 855.53 ($10.72) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.76), with a volume of 3038386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.01).

Zegona Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 67.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.56.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zegona Communications news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 12,750 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £42,075 ($52,745.39). 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.