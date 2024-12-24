Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 30683146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microvast

Microvast Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

The company has a market capitalization of $618.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.