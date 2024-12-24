Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 30683146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
