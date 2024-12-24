Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 499927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 863,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 238,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 60.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 115.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

