Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 1824821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

