Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading Up 9% – Time to Buy?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 967,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 162,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.07 ($0.04).

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 9.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.15. The stock has a market cap of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

Featured Stories

