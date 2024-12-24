Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.14. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 142,328 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

