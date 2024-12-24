Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). Approximately 3,354,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.54) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). In the last three months, insiders purchased 310 shares of company stock worth $45,010. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

