Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1834055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Remitly Global Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $304,201.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,417,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,138,849.46. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,520. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,212 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Remitly Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 58.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

