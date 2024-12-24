Zigup (LON:ZIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 316 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 309629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.89) target price on shares of Zigup in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Zigup Stock Up 1.1 %

Zigup Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £715.54 million, a PE ratio of 594.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Zigup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,814.81%.

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

