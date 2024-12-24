Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 365987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEPN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Septerna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Septerna

Septerna Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Septerna

About Septerna

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third purchased 370,500 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This represents a 6.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.