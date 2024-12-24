Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 365987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SEPN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Septerna
Septerna Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Septerna
About Septerna
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Septerna
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.