PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
PCT stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.