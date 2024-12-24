PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,521,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,393 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,498,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,885 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 713,664 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 5,674,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after buying an additional 650,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PCT stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.