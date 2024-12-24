Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.53. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

