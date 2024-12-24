Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,626. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.
- On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.