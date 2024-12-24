Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,626. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

