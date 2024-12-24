Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 396.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Qiagen stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

