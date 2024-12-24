Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 34,566 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $425,853.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,868,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,255,300. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $463,260.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $568,993.92.
- On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $520,561.80.
- On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $570,051.00.
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 1.59.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
