Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Michael Blisko Acquires 9,800 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Blisko purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,970. This represents a 4.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Blisko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Blisko acquired 9,600 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.00.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

STRW stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

