Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Brendan J. Paddick Acquires 18,011 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 18,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $110,227.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,610.16. The trade was a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

