Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $186,481.80 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $186,481.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,866.10. The trade was a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

