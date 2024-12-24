Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $111,895.98 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,454,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119,121.30. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

HGTY stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 178.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

