Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Angela Beatty Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,916.50. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angela Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total value of $250,477.14.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $358.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.82. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 607.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $51,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

