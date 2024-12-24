WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 64,140 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 64,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,102.24.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.