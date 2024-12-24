The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO Acquires $72,496.28 in Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,496.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,510,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,838,773.80. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 50,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00.

Marygold Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MGLD stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

Marygold Companies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

